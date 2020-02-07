Parliament passes resolution for public hanging of child sexual abusers

The national Assembly in Pakistan has passed a resolution by a majority of votes demanding for the public hanging of child sexual abusers and murders of children. The resolution was passed on Friday.

The resolution was presented by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan. All members of the National Assembly except Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) voted in favour of the resolution.

But the Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has opposed the resolution. ” This is just another grave act in line with brutal civilisation practices. Societies act in a balanced way. barbarism is not the answer to crimes. This is another expression of extremism” Choudhary tweeted.

As per a report 1304 cases of child sexual abuse were reported by media in Pakistan from January to June last year.