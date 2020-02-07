Popular Malayalam film awards announced: See the compete list of winners

One of the most popular film awards in Kerala, the Asianet Film Awards was announced yesterday. The award f ceremony was held at Adlux Convention Center, Angamaly. Most of the big celebrities of malayalam film industry attended the function.

Superstar Mohanlal was honoured with the best actor award for his performance in ‘Lucifer’ and ‘Ittymaani Made in China’. Parvathy was chosen as the best actress for ‘Uyare’ and ‘Virus’. Prithviraj Sukumaran was chosen as the best director for helming ‘Lucifer’.

Here’s the complete list:

Best Film: Uyare

Best Film (Critics): Thanner Mathan Dhinangal

Best Director: Prithviraj (Lucifer)

Best Actor, Male: Mohanlal (Lucifer, Ittymaani Made in China)

Best Female Actor: Parvathy (Uyare, Virus)

Best Actor (Critics): Suraj Venja Venjarammoodu (Vikrithi, Android Kunjappan, Finals)

Best Supporting Actor, Male: Siddique (Uyare)

Best Supporting Actor, Female: Grace Antony (Kumbalangi Nights)

Best Character Actor, Male: Vijayaraghavan (Porinju Mariyam)

Best Character Actor, Female: Rajisha Vijayan (Finals, Stand Up)

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Vivek Oberoi (Lucifer)

Best Music Director: Vishnu Vijay (Ambili)

Best Lyricist: Vinayak Sasikumar

Best Singer Male – Vijay Yesudas (Nee Mukilo)

Best Singer Female: Bombay Jayashree

Best Singer (Special Jury) – Ks Harisankar (Pavizhamazha, Athiran)

Special Jury Mention: Soubin Shahir (Kumbalangi Nights)

Best New Face: Anna Ben (Kumbalangi Nights)

Best Child Artist (Achuthan – Mamankam)

Star Pair (Mathew Thomas and Anaswara Rajan – Thanneer Mathan Dhinangal)

Lifetime Achievement Award: P Susheela