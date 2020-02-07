Road closure announced in UAE: Details inside

The Department of Transport (DoT) in Abu Dhabi has announced that some rods will be closed. The announcement was made through the social media handle of the authority. As per the DoT two roads and a roundabout will be partially closed.

The roads and roundabouts will be closed for a few days during the month of February.

The roundabout on the Al Ittihad Street (Al Maqta Area) will be partially closed From Friday, 7 Feb to Friday 21 Feb 2020.

Sheikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Road (E11) will be partially closed From Friday, 7 Feb 2020 To Sunday, 9 Feb 2020.

Zayed The First Street in Al Maryah Island will be partially closed from Friday, 7 Feb 2020 to Tuesday, 25 Feb 2020.