In cricket, England defeated India by four wickets in the Women’s T20 Triangular series in Melbourne. The English team beat Indian eves by four wickets. England crossed the victory target of 124 set by the Indian team for the loss of six wickets with seven balls to spare.

Earlier opted to bat first the Indian eves has scored 123 runs by losing six wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. For India Smriti Mandhana scored 45 runs in 40 balls. Smriti Mandhana hit sven fours and one six in her iinnings.Jemimah Rodrigues scored 23 and Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur scored 14. Rajeshwari Gayakwad has picked three wickets and Radha Yadav took one wicket for India.