“Those without documents will be thrown out of India”,says BJP MLA

Rajkumar Sahyogi, the BJP MLA from Iglas area of Aligarh, stoked a massive controversy while addressing a gathering in support of the CAA and said that those who can’t get the details of their lineage, and the place they belong to, will be pushed outside the country.

“Whose child are you? Where are you from? You will have to furnish the proofs. If you do not have those, you have to leave the country,” Sahyogi said at the public gathering.

He further said that the central government is running a Census of the country and illegal migrants are desperate to get their identity cards made in order to escape the law, which vows to flush out illegal migrants.

“The Census is on and illegal migrants are desperately trying to get their photo IDs like Aadhaar made but it won’t be possible because the government is vigilant… Anybody who does not have documents to prove that they belong to India will be pushed outside the borders of the country,” the BJP MLA claimed.

Meanwhile, Aligarh district authorities issued notices to around 1,000 anti-CAA protesters and warned them they could lose their property if no valid explanation is given on why they were violating prohibitory orders.