Veteran actress passed away

Aarati Das, a veteran bengali actress passed away at the age of 77 following a cardiac arrest. Aarti Das took her last breath at her residence in North 20 Parganas district in West Bengal.

Aarti Das better known by her stage name’ Miss. Shefali’ has acted in several Bengali films including two films directed by legendary Indian filmmaker Satyajit Rai.

” Saddened at the passing away of actress Aarti Das, famous under her screen name, Miss Shefali. She appeared in two of Satyajit Ray’s films -Pratidwandi and Seemabaddha.Condolences to her family and her admirers”, tweeted West bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Her autobiography titled ‘Sandhya Rater Sefali’ released recently.