AAP co-founder calls Arvind Kejriwal ‘AIDS of politics’: Know the reason

Former Aam Aadmi Party leader and the co-founder of AAP Kumar Vishwas has came down heavily on his former comrade, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday. Kumar Vishwas even called Arvind Kejriwal,‘Self-styled dwarf’ and ‘AIDS of politics’.

Vishwas has asked people to cast their votes to wash off their sins. People of Delhi had committed a sin five years ago in 2015 by voting Aam Aadmi Party into power said Vishwas. Kumar Vishwas also alleged that AAP killed society, country, hope, army, friendship and trust due to their politics .

“Time for washing the sin of the last 5 years. It is time to demolish the evil intentions of the ‘self-styled dwarf’ and the ‘AIDS of politics’ who killed the society, country, hope, army, friendship and trust due to his politics. Get out of the houses, tell me that you can make it so that you can wipe out this Shishupal,” Vishwas tweeted .