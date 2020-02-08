Airline offers discounted flight tickets from UAE for Dh. 85 base fare: Details inside

Cebu Pacific, the Philippines based airline has come with a mega discount sale of flight tickets from UAE. The airline is offering flight tickets for Dh.85 from UAE to Philippines.

The sales period ends on February 9 or until the seats last. The booked tickets can be used for travel from July 1,2020 to December 31,2020.

The quoted fare is valid for one way travel only. It is inclusive of base fare and exclusive of taxes and fees, web admin fee and fuel surcharge. Promo fares offered are limited and are non refundable. But these tickets can be booked again subject to fees and charges.