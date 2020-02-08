At least two killed in firecrackers explosion at religious procession

In a shocking incident, at least 2 people were killed after a deadly explosion shook the religious procession in Punjab. 20 people were injured in the explosion

Tarn Taran SSP Dhruv Dahiya: During nagar kirtan, firecrackers were being burnt using explosive material because of which tractor-trolley exploded accidentally. According to eyewitnesses,14-15 individuals died on spot&3 have been admitted to hospital in critical condition.#Punjab https://t.co/bIa6fsyQ0M pic.twitter.com/b11WYDEXKh — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

The explosion took place on Saturday when a a tractor trolley carrying firecrackers caught fire during nagar kirtan in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district.

Punjab: At least 3 dead and several injured after a tractor trolley carrying firecrackers caught fire during nagar kirtan in Tarn Taran. Injured have been taken to a hospital. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

The explosion took place when the pilgrims took out a procession to celebrate Baba Deep Singh’s birth anniversary in Nagar Kirtan area of Tarn Taran.

Saddened to hear about the tragic firecracker blast in Tarn Taran that left 2 dead and 9 injured. My govt will give ex-gratia of ?5 lakhs to the kin of deceased & free treatment for the injured. SDM Tarn Taran will probe the incident to fix responsibility. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) February 8, 2020

An ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh has been announced by the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) for the deceased.