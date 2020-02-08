DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

At least two killed in firecrackers explosion at religious procession

Feb 8, 2020, 10:45 pm IST
In a shocking incident, at least 2 people were killed after a deadly explosion shook the religious procession in  Punjab. 20 people were injured in the explosion

The explosion took place on Saturday when a a tractor trolley carrying firecrackers caught fire during nagar kirtan in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district.

The explosion took place when the pilgrims took out a procession to celebrate Baba Deep Singh’s birth anniversary in Nagar Kirtan area of Tarn Taran.

An ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh has been announced by the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) for the deceased.

