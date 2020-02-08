Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Suzuki unveils ‘Jimny’: Know features & see pics

Maruti Suzuki has displayed many of its upcoming vehicles at the Auto Expo 2020. Adding to the list the popular brand in India has also unveiled its the fourth-generation ‘Jimny’. Jimny has a legacy that dates back 50 years. The car is sold across 194 countries in the globe.

The Jimny comes with a 1.5 litre petrol engine and is capable of power of 75 kW/600 rpm and torque of 130Nm/400 rpm. It is meant to power up and through demanding terrains and therefore gets a 4WD drive system.

The Jimny measures 3,395mm in length, 1,475mm in width, and has a ground clearance of 205mm. Interior highlights include touchscreen infotainment system, digital driver information display, and automatic climate control.

Safety kit includes forward braking assist, shock-absorbing seat design, 6 airbags, and ESP and ABS.