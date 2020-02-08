China gives temporary new name for Corona, 2841 new cases reported on Saturday till now

As the viral epidemic spreads far and wide the Chinese commission formed for curbing the disease in a statement of relief said that more than 81 percent of the affected are having a milder version of the virus.

The health commission had also renamed the Virus as NCP acronym for Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia. The commission named the virus in a press conference on Saturday and said the new name would be used by all Chinese departments and organizations until a permanent name is determined for the new disease.

The scientists are clueless for the new disease and recently field experiments suggest the use of a cocktail of vaccines used for treating AIDS shows elevating the symptoms of Corona infection in patients.