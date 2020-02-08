DH Latest NewselectionsNEWSmembers and peopleIndiaPolitics

Delhi polls:Ruckus in poll station,Congress Alka Lamba (wo)manhandles AAP worker

Feb 8, 2020, 12:16 pm IST
As only 15.47 % of voters cast their vote up till 12 PM, the Delhi polls are still continuing in a sober note.

A rift between Congress and AAP workers happened near Majnu ka Teela Polling station, Congress candidate Alka Lamba tried to slap an AAP worker. AAP leader Sanjay Singh has said the party will complain to Election Commission.

