Cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambhir speaking to reporters in Delhi said BJP has not given any unrealistic promises. He said the election test today will prove where the people of Delhi are aligned.

Launching an attack on Delhi CM Kejriwal, Gautam said Kejriwal has failed to deliver on his promises.”BJP has never promised to make Delhi like New York, Paris or London. The party will work for the basic development of the people”, he said.