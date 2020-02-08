High Court in Pakistan allows minor girl’s marriage to her abductor: Know the reason

High Court court in pakistan has announced a strange verdict on a case of abduction and forceful marriage of a minor girl belonging to minority community. Thew court has sanctioned the marriage of the girl to her abductor saying that at the time of marriage she had her first menstrual cycle.

The Sindh High Court in Karachi has said that men in Pakistan can marry underage girls in accordance with Sharia law as long as they have had their first menstrual cycle. The verdict was announced on February 3.

Though the Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act forbids marriage under the age of 18, the Sindh High Court put it aside.

The court deferred verdict in the case of 14-year-old Huma Younus, a Catholic girl who was abducted, forcibly converted and married off to a Muslim adult in October 2019. Huma Younus was abducted from her home in Karachi in October last year. She was reportedly taken to Dera Ghazi Khan, a city in the Punjab province of Pakistan, about 600 Kms from her home.

As per a international organisation around 34 cases of abduction, forced conversion, rape and assault against children were reported against the women and children of Christian community in Pakistan in this year.