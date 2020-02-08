ISL: Atlético de Kolkata beats Odisha FC: Hat-trick for Roy Krishna

In football, the Atlético de Kolkata(ATK) defeated Odisha FC in the Indian Super League football match at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata by 3-1. By this victory the ATK once again came top of the point table.

All the three goals were scored in the second half of the game. Roy Krishna scored a hat-trick. Roy Krishna scored goals in the 49,60 and 63 minutes of the game. The lone goal of Odisha FC was scored by Manuel.

This is the 10th victory of ATK in 16 matches. ATK is in the top of the point table with 33 points. FC Goa is in the second position with 33 points. Bengaluru FC is in the third position with 28 points from 15 matches. Odisha FC is in the 6th position with 21 points.