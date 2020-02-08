Kareena–Karisma Kapoor’s stunning dance performance at Armaan’s reception,video goes viral : Watch Here

Karisma gives the dance floor to sister Kareena who grooves to her popular number Tareefan from Veere Di Wedding with her sister. They showed off their swag while dancing together and making the most of their cousin’s wedding reception.

Both Kareena and Karisma matched their steps while performing on the epic Hindi song. Watch here:

Apart from Kareena and Karisma, Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri also gave a scintillating dance performance at the wedding reception of Armaan and Anissa. As seen in the video, they enacted the love story of Armaan’s parents – Rima and Manoj Jain with the help of Karan Johar. SRK-Gauri performed on Saadi Gali Bhul Ke Bhi, Kajrare and other popular dance numbers.