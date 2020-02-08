New poster of ‘Keshu Ee Veedinte Nathan’ starring Dileep goes viral

The second poster of malayalam film ‘Keshu Ee Veedinte Nathan’, starring Dileep has gone viral. The second poster of the film directed by Nadhirshah was released online on last day.

Dileep plays a middle-aged family man’s role in the film. Urvashi is playing the female lead in the film. This is for the first time that Urvashi and Dileep are playing a couple. ‘June’ fame Vaishnavi and ‘Thanneer Mathan Dhinangal’ fame Naslen play the couple’s two kids.

The film is penned by national award winner Sajeev Pazhoor. Anusree, Siddique, Salim Kumar, Harisree Ashokan, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Hareesh Kanaran, Sreejith Ravi, Jaffer Idukki, Kottayam Nazeer, Ganapathi, Swasika are the supporting cast of the film.

The film has cinematography by Anil Nair and songs composed by director Nadhirshah himself. Bijibal is composing the background score.

It is being produced by Dileep and Nadhrishah. The makers are planning to release the film during the Vishu season in April.