Rajinikanth slashes remuneration for his upcoming movie Thalaivar 168

Rajinikanth has reportedly agreed for a cut in his remuneration for his upcoming movie Thalaivar 168 after his previous flick Darbar failed to set the box office on fire. The latest rumours indicate that Sun Pictures had threatened to drop the movie if the actor refused to reduce the remuneration by half.

The series of Savukku Shankar of savukkuonline website claims that Rajinikanth was supposed to get Rs 118 crore to act in Thalaivar 168, but Sun Pictures has now agreed to pay only Rs 58 crore owing to the “alleged” poor performance of Darbar.

Due to the heavy loss suffered by distributors of Darbar, senior Maran had second thoughts and visited Rajinikanth in the first schedule shooting spot of his ongoing venture day before yesterday.

Rajinikanth who was initially reluctant to reduce his salary into half was taken aback, when he was told that Sun Pictures was ready to abandon the project to cut losses. Darbar loss has had a cascading effect on Rajinikanth’s brand value.

Sensing that halving the salary would be better than dropping the entire project, which would finish his career, Rajinikanth has agreed to the final offer of 58 crores (Including GST) by Sun Pictures today, say sources.

Rajinikanth’s Darbar had opened up to a good start and performed well in a couple of centres. In Tamil Nadu, the film did not face any competition and had a good footfalls. However, as the days progressed, the rumours of the film failing to do well at the box office started surfacing online.