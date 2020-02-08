Release date of ‘Kannum Kannum Kollai Adithaal’ starring Dulquer Salmaan announced

The release date of upcoming Tamil film ‘Kannum Kannum Kollai Adithaal’ starring Dulquer Salmaan was announced by the makers of the film. The release of the film has been postponed multiple times due to various reasons. The film will be hitting screens worldwide on February 28.

‘KKKA’ is written and directed by debutant Desingh Periyasamy. Dulquer Salmaan reportedly plays the role of a happy-go-lucky IT professional named Siddharth aka Sid. ‘Pelli Choopulu’ fame Ritu Varma is playing the female lead in the film.

Television host Rakshan, Niranjani Ahathian and ace filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon will also be seen in prominent roles in the film. KM Bhaskar is the cinematographer and Praveen Antony as the editor. Popular music band Masala Cafe is composing the songs while background score is done by Harsh Vardhan Rameshwar.