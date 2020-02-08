Schools announce week-long holiday: Details Inside

Some private schools in Abu Dhabi has announced a week-long holiday starting from Saturday to February 13. The holiday is applicable to those those schools that got approvals at the beginning of the academic year. This was announced by According to the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek).

“Each school has its own calendar and some choose to have a short break during this period of the year. It will not affect the students’ results or their performance”, reported a Arab daily quoting a official from Adek.

As per Adek, the schools must inform staff, students and parents about the annual school calendar. The minimum school days in an academic year should not be less than 175 days and the actual school days including examination must be 185 days.