Sri Lanka GDP growth staggering at 3.7 %, Predicts IMF

IMF on Saturday had projected a GDP growth of 3.7 percent this fiscal year. The international body said the trend says the island country is slowly recovering from the Easter Sunday terrorist strike in 2019. However, it also said that Sri Lanka has sizably missed IMF’s targets concerning its fund facility in 2019.

Issuing an end-of-mission statement, an IMF staff mission to Sri Lanka estimated the Real GDP growth at 2.6 percent in 2019 but expected the GDP to bounce back in 2020 with 3.7 percent on the back of the recovery in tourism while inflation to remain at around 4.5 percent, the Colombo Page reported.