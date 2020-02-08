Thousands including Indians quarantined in Luxury ship in Japan

The ‘Diamond Princess’, a luxury cruise liner is anchored off the coast of Yokohama, near Tokyo, with 1,045 crew and 2,666 passengers including 138 Indians, on board.428 US citizens are also stranded in this luxury crew’s ship.

The ship was quarantined by Japanese authorities after a few of its passengers reportedly exhibited Coronavirus symptoms, which prompted port officials to close its boarding gates. So far 63 people on board, none of them Indians have tested positive for coronavirus and have been moved to hospitals.