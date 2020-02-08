Who will win the battle for Delhi? : Exit poll results announced by TV channels : See Inside

The voting for the Delhi Assembly has been over. The counting of votes will take place on 11 February. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party has won 67 out of 70 seats in the assembly in the last election held in 2015. BJP got only 3 seats and Congress not won any seats.

Earlier opinion polls conducted by various national media and TV channels had predicted a clear majority for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party.

Now exit polls by various national media has been released. All the exit polls by various national media predicts a clean sweep by the AAP.

Republic Channel has predicted tha Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP will form the government with 48-61 seats, the BJP may bag 9-21 seats, and Congress may be a distant third at 0-1 seat.

The exit poll result of India TV, too, has predicted that AAP would cross the majority mark. AAP is predicted to sweep 44 seats and the BJP may get 26 seats. The Congress may yet again draw a blank.

According to the Times Now-IPSOS, the AAP is predicted to sweep Delhi with 44 Assembly seats. The BJP may bag 26 seats and the Congress is predicted to win none.

Sudarshan News has predicted that the AAP would retain Delhi, winning 40-45 Assembly seats. The BJP, it has predicted, would bag 24-28 seats and the Congress may manage to bag 2-3 seats.

According to the C-Voter ABP News exit poll, the AAP will win 49 to 63 seats in Delhi, while the BJP is predicted to win 5 to 19 seats.

The Polstrat-NewsX has predicted 53-73 seats for AAP, 11-17 for the BJP and 0-2 seats for the Congress.

The Neta – NewsX exit poll predicts a huge victory for the Aam Aadmi Party once again. According to the exit poll, AAP will win somewhere between 53-57 seats. Bjp may get 11 to 17 and Congress may get 0 to 2.