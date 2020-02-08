Latest NewsSports

Young boy from New Zealand perfectly imitates Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling action : Watch Video

Feb 8, 2020, 01:57 pm IST
Less than a minute

Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson on Saturday retweeted a video of a young boy from Auckland perfectly replicating Bumrah’s bowling action in training.

Ollie Pringle, a cricket coach in New Zealand, had tweeted the video and said “How good is this kids impersonation of @Jaspritbumrah93  in Auckland. @BCCI @BLACKCAPS #woweee.”

Watch his brilliant impersonation of the India pacer here:

