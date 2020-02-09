This movie made LK Advani cry in theater : see details here

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani got emotional while watching the movie “Shikara: The Untold Story Of Kashmiri Pandits”. It is a Hindi-language period film produced and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir.



In a video clip, the political veteran is seen trying to hold back his tears at the end of the film while Mr Chopra rushes to console him. Other people around them were also seen getting emotional and congratulating the filmmaker for the movie