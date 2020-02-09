AAP doubts conspiracy in polls, Cries foul against EC

Raising serious allegation against Election Commission of India, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said there is a conspiracy looming behind the silence of EC on the final Voting percentage of Delhi polls. He said it is the first time in 70 years that even after 24 hrs of poll culmination, no clear voting percentage is declared by the EC.

He added that the poll percentage was published just within 1 hour after polling was closed when ballot papers were used, and with electronic voting machines the EC is clueless on percentage after 24 hours.

Sanjay Singh also jabbed BJP minister BL Santosh that the minister is aware that the last two hours of the polling registered 17 percent of voter turn out while EC does not know the percentage.