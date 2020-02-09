Auto Expo 2020: Shah Rukh Khan reveals his ‘all-time’ favourite car

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has revelaed his all-time favourite car. The King Khan’ of Bollywood made this revelation at the Auto Expo.

Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the new ‘Hyundai Creta’ at the Auto Expo. He also said that he still a “the Santro wala”.

“I always tell them, everybody, MD and everyone, that I am the Santro wala,” Khan said. He was talking to media persons after the unveiling of Creta. “Now I am the corporate brand ambassador and have to talk about Creta and everything. But still my all-time favourite car is Santro,” he further said.

“It’s a big honour to be with my Hyundai family. Two things happened in the last 22 years – I had a son and became the brand ambassador of Hyundai India. So I am like the father of Hyundai in India,” he added.

Talking about the new Creta, the actor said that the car is good looking, robust and sexy. “In short, it looks like me.”

The all new Creta comes in three engine options – 1.5-litre petrol and diesel, and a 1.4-turbo petrol. It also gets a more premium cabin with updated features.