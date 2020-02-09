Bollywood’s lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt set a date to tie the knot

The lovebirds of Bollywood Ranbir kapoor and Alia Bhatt is all set to tie the knot. As per the sources the families of both actors has set the date for the wedding.

As rumours the couples are looking for the marriage in December. The couple is set to wed after their first movie together, Brahmastra, hits theatres on December 4, 2020, reported Open Magazine.

“Preparations are already underway, their extended families have been asked to mark off those dates to join celebrations,” said the magazine .

Alia has often seen attending the celebrations at Kapoor house. She accompanied Ranbir to visit Rishi Kapoor,while he was in hospital.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been dating each other since 2017.