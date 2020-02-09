Commandos storm Thai mall taking down rebel soldier,21 bodies lie strewn

The Korat Shopping mall which became the spotlight of terror for a day after a rebel Thai soldier went on a shooting rampage is finally saved.21 bodies were found on various levels of the mall.42 are injured and nine are undergoing emergency trauma surgery, as per local media report.

Commandoes from elite Thai police force stormed the mall killing the trained shooter. The operation took place near to the Terminal 21 of the shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima where the gunman, who earlier took hostages, was holed up for 17 hours.”He has shot dead thirty minutes ago” (Approx:9 am), chief of the Crime Suppression Division Jirabhob Bhuridej told AFP.

The huge multi-level mall is now searched for any injured or unspotted victims as the complex was packed with Saturday shoppers when the gunman stormed in.