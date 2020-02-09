Deepika Padukone to team up with Imtiaz Ali and Kartik Aryan

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone will be teaming up again with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali for her next. The film will be based on ‘Radha and Krishna’ of Hindu mythology. It is confirmed that Kartik Aaryan will play the lead role in the film.

Deepika and Kartik can be seen in the role of Radha and Krishna in Imtiaz Ali’s film. Radha was older than Krishna and Deepika is 34 and Karthik’s 29, so the duo will remain fit for the film.

In 2018, Imtiaz announced that he wanted to make a film on the love story of Radha and Krishna. Imtiaz will direct this film and will also co-produce.