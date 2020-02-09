FIH Pro League: Belgium beats India

In hockey, the hosts Indian men’s team has lose to world champions Belgium in the second match of the two-leg FIH Pro League hockey on Sunday at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Belgium defeated India by 2-3.

Maxime Plennevaux scored a brace to take Belgium to victory. Vivek Prasad and Amit Ruidas scored for India. Nicolas de Kerpel of Belgium is the man of the match.

Aggressive attacking ?

Magnificent blocks ?

Amazing saves ? Q3 had it all. ? Let's level the scores in the final quarter. ? ?? 2-3 ??#IndiaKaGame #FIHProLeague #HockeyInvites #INDvBEL #HockeyAtItsBest — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 9, 2020

India has earlier defeated Belgium by 2-1 on the first-leg of FIH Pro league. India will next face Australia on February 22 and 23.

The hosts India is now placed at second in the point table with eight points from four games. Belgium is in the top of the point table with 14 points from 6 games.