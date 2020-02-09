Fine of Rs.42,500 imposed on a man for allowing minor to ride scooter

The transport department in Odisha has imposed a fine of Rs.42,500 on a man for allowing his minor son to drive his two wheeler. The incident took place in Bhadrak district on February 6.

The authorities has imposed the penalty on the father of Akash Behera, a college student. Akash Behera was caught by the transport officials while he was riding the scooty with two of his friends on pillion and that too without a helmet.They were riding on the wrong side of the road

.Behera’s father was slapped with a penalty of Rs 42,500 for allowing his minor son to ride his scooty. The challan included penalty of Rs 500 for General Offence, Rs 5000 for allowing person to drive a vehicle without valid/proper Driving Licence, Rs 5000 for driving against the flow of traffic, Rs 1000 for more than two persons riding a two-wheeler, Rs 1000 for riding without helmet and Rs 25,000 under offences by Juveniles under Motor Vehicles Act 2019.