First meeting of Ram janmbhumi Trust to decide the date for construction this day of the month

The first meeting of the Sri Ram janmbhumi trust will be commenced on 19 th of February. The meeting will elect new members into the trust and the date for starting the construction of Sri Ram temple will also be fixed during the meet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared at Lok Sabha that the cabinet has approved for the formation of temple trust and that the Trust is free to act on its will for any matters related to the construction of the temple. This was in line with the historic SC ruling on November 9 ordering the Central government to form a trust for the construction of Ram mandir.