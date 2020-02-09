“India cannot be separated from Hindus.Hindus’ are the core of the nation”,says Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi

The general secretary of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi claimed that ‘Hindus’ are the core of India. He said this while addressing at a conclave on ‘Vishwaguru Bharat – An RSS perspective at Goa.

“India cannot be separated from Hindus. If India is still living the reason is Hindus. At the core of this nation is Hindus, and whoever wants to work in this country will have to work for the Hindu community”, said Bhaiyyaji Joshi.

” He will have to work for Hindus, he will have to work taking along Hindu community and also strengthen the Hindu community and create awareness of Hindu Samaj” Bhaiyyaji Joshi added.