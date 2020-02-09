Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Monochrome’ photoshoot is setting fire on internet: See pics

Janhvi Kapoor is the one of the favourite of Bollywood. Janhvi Kapoor is always in front to make fashion statements by her dressing style.

A recent photoshoot by the ‘Dhadak’ actress is rocking the internet. The monochrome photoshoot for HT Brunch magazine by Janhvi Kapoor is becoming viral on social media.

As we can see, the actress is seen wearing a body hugging sheer gown by Yousef Al Jasmi with silver beads on it. The see-through gown blends well with her curves, making it one smoking hot outing of the star girl. Although, we see only her side-face, we can gauge that the a lot of glamour and highlights has been used by the makeup artist Florian Hurel.