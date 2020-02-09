Killer of Hindu Mahasabha chief arrested after a short encounter

The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested the alleged killer of Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha chief Ranjeet Bachchan. The police arrested the shooter after a short encounter on Friday night.

The accused identified as Jitendra was all set to cross border and flee to Nepal. The police caught him while he came to a relative’s house in Lucknow to collect cash. The police also seized a revolver from him.

Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha chief Ranjeet Bachchan was shot dead in Lucknow last week.As per police the second wife of Bachchan named Smriti Srivastava and her lover Deependra were the main accused of the murder.

Bachchan was killed because he was delaying the proceedings to divorce his wife Smriti Srivastava. She wanted to remarry her lover Deepender and Ranjit Bachchan was stalling the divorce process.