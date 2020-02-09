Sachin Tendulkar returns to crease, Accepts the challenge

Sachin Tendulkar, the legend who created a niche in the game, will bat again, for a single over. He will bat for one over as part of the fundraising efforts for Australia’s bushfire victims on Sunday.Tendulkar’s way for a return to the crease realized as he accepted a challenge thrown by superstar Australia women’s team all-rounder Ellyse Perry.

Perry will bowl an over to Tendulkar during the innings break of the star-studded charity match between Ricky Ponting XI and Adam Gilchrist XI at the Melbourne Junction Oval with 10 of her Australian teammates on the field.

The income form the match will be donated to help victims of the blazes which began in September and have left at least 33 people dead and thousands of homes destroyed. Perry’s challenge was on Saturday afternoon when she challenged the ‘Master Blaster in a short video clip.

“Hey Sachin, it’s awesome to have you out here in Australia supporting the Bushfire match. I know you’re coaching one of the teams but a few of us were sitting around last night chatting and we thought it would be absolutely amazing to see you potentially come out of retirement for one over in the innings break out here at Junction Oval,” she said. “We’d love to have a bowl to you and obviously fetch a few balls from over the boundary that you’ve hit. We thought it would be an awesome way to raise a bit more money for the Bushfire Appeal, which I know you’re already doing so much for. “If you’re at all up for it, we’d love to have you out here – I know there’d be some girls very keen to field some balls that you hit. So let us know, and thanks again for everything.”

Tendulkar revered as the ‘God of cricket’ retired from Cricket on November 2013.He was quick to accept Perry’s challenge. Legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram and Brett Lee also will join as Tendulkar’s teammates for a charity match.