Setback to Chief Minister: Assembly speaker supports Citizenship Amendment Act

Giving a shock to Congress party, another senior leader of the party has come forward supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA). C.P.Joshi the speaker of Rajasthan Assembly has come supporting the CAA.

” The government of India has passed the Citizenship Amendment Act and state government has to implement it. Under the Constitution, citizenship is subject of the Centre, not of the state”, said Joshi.

” There is a discussion in the country on CAA. This is a law and state government is not allowed to make changes to it. For example, the Centre enacted a law under the Motor Vehicles Act where states had a say whether they wanted to implement it or not. But the law of citizenship is a subject under the constitution of India which cannot be tampered with” added Joshi.

Congress party and the Rajasthan state ruled by Congress are opposing the CAA. Rajasthan become the third state after Kerala and Punjab to pass a resolution against CAA in the assembly.

Ashok Gehlot, the Rajasthan CM has openly rejected the CAA. Ashok Gehlot has made it clear that CAA and NRC will not be implemented in the state.

Earlier Congress leaders Kapil Sibal, Jairam Ramesh and Bhupinder Singh Hooda has also supported the CAA.