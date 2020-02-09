Six people killed and 40 injured after bus catches fire

At least six people were killed and 40 others were injured after the bus they were travelling caught fire. The tragic incident was reported from Ganjam district in Odisha.

As per reports the bus caught fire after it came in contact with an overhead power transmission 11kv line. The accident took place near Nandarajpur in Ganjam district on Sunday afternoon. The bus was carrying passengers to attend an engagement ceremony.

Odisha: At least 6 persons dead and around 40 passengers injured after the bus they were travelling in caught fire after coming in contact with 11 KV live electric wire in Ganjam district, Brahmapur. Injured persons have been sent to MKCG Medical College and Hospital. pic.twitter.com/MFB6YsOIqN — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2020

An ex gratia of Rs.2 lakh each to the next kin of the deceased was announced by the Chief Minister. The injured were rushed to nearby medical college. The rescue operation was carried out police and locals.