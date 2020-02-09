Vodafone launches new prepaid plans: Know the details

One of the leading telecom service provider in the country, Vodafone has launched a new prepaid plan for its customers. It has also made some changes in some of the existing prepaid plans.

The new prepaid plan is priced at Rs 499. The new plan offers 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day. Vodafone is also clubbing Vodafone Play subscription with the prepaid plan. The benefits include Zee 5 Premium subscription worth Rs 999. The validity of the Rs 499 plan is 70 days but in some circles it’s available with 60 days validity.

Vodafone has made some changes to the Rs 555 plan. While the benefits remain the same, the validity has been increased to 77 days, up from 70 days earlier. For Rs 555, Vodafone customers get unlimited voice calling, 1.5GB daily data and 100 local and national SMS daily.