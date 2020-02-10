2 CRPF jawans martyred in an encounter with Maoists

2 Jawans of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were martyred and two other jawans were injured in an encounter with the Maoists. The incident took place in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh. A Maoists was also killed in the encounter.

The jawans belong to the CoBRA section of CRPF. The encounter took place at a forest in Irapalli village on the border of Sukma and Bijapur districts in the Bastar division at 10.30 am. The CoBRA team of CRPF were on a counter-insurgency operation.

” Four personnel of the 204th Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA – an elite unit of CRPF) sustained injuries in the incident . Later, two of them died”, informed a senior CRPF officer. As per police the encounter is still continuing.