” Alliance with AAP too early to discuss”, PC Chacko

Congress expressing doubt on the exit poll predictions claiming a landslide victory for Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi said only the election results will show who gains the national capital. Senior Congress leader PC Chacko commented that discussing any possibility of alliances at this time is way ahead of time. Congress will ‘perform better’ than the exit poll predictions, he said.

“It depends on the results. Once results are out then only we can discuss it, I think the surveys are not correct. Congress is likely to do better than what surveys predict,” Congress’ PC Chacko, quoted by news agency ANI, said.