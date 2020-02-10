Bill Gates buys hydrogen-powered superyacht worth Rs 4,600 cr

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has commissioned the world’s first hydrogen-powered superyacht that is worth Rs 4,600 crore ($644 million),reports said. The ship has been named as ‘Aqua’.The yacht that is 112-metre long is powered by liquid hydrogen comprises of five decks and includes facilities like gym, massage parlour, yoga studio, pool and more.

The ship, which can travel 3,750 miles before it needs to refuel, is slated to be ready by 2024. Aqua has been designed by Sander Sinot and his team.The plans of buying the superyacht were unveiled at the Monaco Yacht Show last year in December.

Daily Mail quoted him as saying, “For development of Aqua we took inspiration from the lifestyle of a discerning, forward-looking owner, the fluid versatility of water and cutting-edge technology to combine this in a superyacht with truly innovative features.”

Hydrogen fuel works by creating electricity to power a battery and motor by mixing hydrogen and oxygen in specially treated plates, which are combined to form the fuel cell stack.

The fuel cell stacks and batteries have allowed engineers to significantly shrink these components to even fit neatly inside a family car, although they are also commonly used to fuel buses, other larger vehicles and now superyachts, according to Unilad.

Bill Gates also donated $100 million in order to tackle the deadly coronavirus that has hit China and other parts of the world.

Earlier, Tennis legend Roger Federer and Bill Gates had for the third time teamed up together to take on tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and comedian Trevor Noah in a celebrity exhibition match.The duo of Federer and Gates have been unbeaten as a team. The celebrity exhibition match was followed by a much-anticipated singles face-off between Federer and his long-time rival, Nadal. Proceeds from the event will go towards Federer’s foundation.