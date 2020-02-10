Latest NewsIndia

BJP leader LK Advani gets emotional while watching ‘Shikara’ : Watch Video

Feb 10, 2020, 07:45 am IST
BJP leader LK Advani broke down while watching the movie ‘Shikara’: The Untold Story Of Kashmiri Pandits. It was a Hindi film produced and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir.

In a video, the BJP leader is seen trying to restrain his tears at the end of the movie while the director of the film rushes to comfort him. Other audience were also seen getting emotional and congratulating the maker for the movie.

