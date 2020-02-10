Brother-sister duo ousted from village for illicit love affair

It is commonly said that ‘Love is blind’. Emphasising this statement a report has been came out.

In a shameful incident, a brother-sister duo were ousted from their village for having an illicit love affair. The shameful incident is reported from Baragotha village in Anandpur in Keonjhar district in Odisha.

The accused were cousins of each other in relation. The boy is the son of the girl’s father’s elder brother. The boy and the girls came closer a few months back and later fell into love .

Their love affair came into the notice of the families recently. The issue came into light after a woman in the village found the lovers in a compromising position.

The villagers asked the lovers to leave the village soon.