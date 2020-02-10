Commodity Market: Gold and silver prices slips down

In the commodity market, the price of precious metals -gold and silver- has fell down sharply on Monday.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures price for April slipped by Rs.79 or0.19% to Rs.40,565 per 10 gram. The gold futures for June also slipped by Rs.47 or 0.12% to Rs.40,743 per 10 gram. In international market gold was trading at a lower price of $.1575 per ounce down by 0.10%.

The price of silver also weakened by 0.19% to Rs.46,130 per kilo.In the international market the price of silver was up by 0.2%.

Sovereign gold is trading in India at Rs.3770 per i gram and Rs.30,160 for 8 gram.