Emirates Airlines announces cancellation of  flights :Details inside

The Dubai-based airline company Emirates Airlines has announced that many of its flights to many European cities were cancelled. The flights were cancelled due to the Storm Ciara that hit the continent on Monday.

The Dubai based airline in a statement said that the following flights to various European cities on Monday were cancelled due to adverse weather condition.

The following flights have been cancelled on 10th February:

EK43/EK44: Dubai – Frankfurt – Dubai

EK53/EK54: Dubai – Munich – Dubai

EK145/EK146: Dubai – Amsterdam – Dubai

EK87/EK88: Dubai – Zurich – Dubai”

The Storm Ciara will hit England with winds up to 100 mph causing widespread flooding and travel chaos, informed the Meteorological department.