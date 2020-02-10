DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Emirates Airlines announces cancellation of  flights :Details inside

Feb 10, 2020, 05:29 pm IST
The Dubai-based airline company Emirates Airlines has announced that many of its flights to many European cities were cancelled. The flights were cancelled due to the Storm Ciara that hit the continent on Monday.

The Dubai based airline in a  statement said that the following flights to various European cities on Monday were cancelled due to adverse weather condition.

The following flights have been cancelled on 10th February:

EK43/EK44: Dubai – Frankfurt – Dubai
EK53/EK54: Dubai – Munich – Dubai
EK145/EK146: Dubai – Amsterdam – Dubai
EK87/EK88: Dubai – Zurich – Dubai”

The Storm Ciara will hit England with winds up to 100 mph causing widespread flooding and travel chaos, informed the Meteorological department.

