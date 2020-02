“If asked to show papers, will show my chest and say shoot me”, says Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). He claimed that those who protest and raise voice against Modi and Amit Shah are real ‘mard-e-mujahid’ (true crusader).

“Main watan mein rahunga,kaagaz nahi dikhaunga. Kagaz agar dikhane ki baat hogi toh seena dikhayenge ki maar goli. Maar dil pe goli maar kyunki dil mein Bharat ki mohabbat hai. (I will stay in the nation but won’t show papers. If asked to show papers, I will show my chest and say fire bullets. Shoot me in the heart because in my heart lies my love for Bharat)”, said Owaisi while addressing a anti-CAA rally in Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh.

” Jo Modi-Shah ke khilaf awaaz uthayega woh sahi maayne mein mard-e-mujahid keh layega( Anyone who raises his voices against Modi and Shah is a crusader of the cause in the real sense)” added Owaisi.