ISL: NorthEast United and Jamshedpur FC presents a six goal thriller

In football, the match between NorthEast United and Jamshedpur FC ended in a draw in the Indian Super League match. The game witnessed six goals. Both the teams scored three goals each.

Federico Gallego (4′), Redeem Tlang (77′) and Jose Leudo (88′) scored for NorthEast united and David Grande (45+1′), Noe Acosta (82′) and Memo Moura (85′) scored for Jamshedpur FC.

Six goals, nine yellow cards and a red card later, the draw was a fair result. The hosts dominated the first half but their inability to finish off chances cost them the two points.

Jamshedpur FC is in the seventh position on the point table with 17 points from 16 matches. While NorthEast United is in the 9th position with 13 points from 15 matches.

ATK is in the top of the point table with 33 points from 16 matches. FC Goa is in the second position with 33 points from 16 matches. Bengaluru FC is in the third position with 29 points.