Manju Warrier and Sunny Wayne turns business partners

Lady superstar Manju Warrier and young actor Sunny Wayne turns business partners. They are turning business partners not in real life but in reel life.

Sunny Wayne and Manju Warrier are playing the lead role s in the upcoming film titled ‘Chathur Mukham’. The film marks the directorial debut of Ranjeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V. The script of this horror film is written by Anil Kumar and Abhaya Kumar.

In the film Manju Warrier and Sunny Wayne will be playing the roles of business partners. Both Manju and Sunny are college mates and later they own a CCTV business.

On the technical side Abinandhan Ramanujam is handling the camera and Manoj is the editor. Music is composed by Dawn Vincent. The film is bankrolled by Jiss Thomas and Justin Thomas under the banner of Jiss Toms Movies.